FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 JUNE 2026

Contact:

Lindsey Bachman

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-479-2626 , lindsey.bachman@sos.nm.gov

State Canvass Board Certifies 2026 Primary Election Results, Orders Automatic Recounts

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s State Canvass Board met today in Santa Fe and unanimously certified the results of the 2026 Primary Election.

“Canvassing is a critical component of the democratic process that helps affirm the security and accuracy of our elections,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Today’s certification of the 2026 Primary Election represents the culmination of all of the hard work of the state’s county clerk offices, poll workers and the staff of the Secretary of State’s Office. Together, we not only had a great election, but we also successfully transitioned to a semi-open primary and piloted modernization efforts to same day voter registration and the write-in tabulation process. Thank you so much to everyone who helped ensure every eligible voter was able to securely participate.”

The State Canvass Board is composed of the Executive, Secretary of State, and Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court and is responsible for certifying statewide election results. An election canvass is a detailed, post-election review of an election’s returns to ensure that every ballot is accurately accounted for before the election is certified. In New Mexico, election results are canvassed first by county clerks and certified by county canvassing boards. Then, the Office of the Secretary of State examines election returns and county certificates issued, and an independent auditor conducts a review before the results are certified by the State Canvas Board.

During today’s meeting, the Board signed the certificate of canvass that makes the results of the 2026 Primary Election official and also ordered automatic recounts in these contests:

State Representative, District 66 (Republican)

Magistrate Judge, Division 1 – Taos (Democrat)

County Commissioner by Commissioner, District 1 – McKinley (Democrat)

Probate Judge – Cibola (Democrat)

The official, certified results for the 2026 Primary Election are available to be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website .

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