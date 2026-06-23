Hoffman, Community Honor Lt. Gregory Jonas with Avenue Designation

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – In recognition of the life of Lt. Gregory Jonas, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, joined family, friends and colleagues Monday to officially designate Bond Ave. in Cahokia Heights from S. 43rd St. to S. 47th St. as the “Lt. Gregory Jonas Memorial Avenue.”

“Lt. Jonas is a man who was committed to our community, someone who helped countless people through decades of impactful work,” Hoffman said. “In talking with his wife Viola and other family members, I’m touched by his story and of their commitment to keep his memory alive. I hope that this designation and sign can provide a meaningful moment of reflection for those who view it.”

Lt. Jonas served in the Alorton and Centreville Police Departments, tragically losing his life in the line of duty on patrol in 2009. In honor of Lt. Jonas, Hoffman and Belt passed House Joint Resolution 1, designating a portion of Bond Ave. in Cahokia Heights as the “Lt. Gregory Jonas Memorial Avenue” and further directing the Illinois Department of Transportation to place a sign in recognition.

For more information on Monday’s remembrance, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.