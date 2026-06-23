Agencies issue joint statement on AI and increased cyber risk

Leaders of the Five Eyes cybersecurity agencies, consisting of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, released a joint statement June 22 urging resilience as the evolution of artificial intelligence has been rapidly transforming cyber risk. The alert recommends leaders and organizations to understand and assess risk, readiness and accountability; prioritize foundational cybersecurity practices and controls; empower leaders with authority and resources; and remain engaged as threats and guidance evolve. The agencies recommended additional actions to reduce operational, financial and reputational exposure. Specific tactical recommendations include reducing attack surface, accelerating patching processes, addressing legacy systems, reviewing and strengthening identity and access controls, and preparing for incidents before they happen.



“This important advisory from leaders of the world’s most trusted domestic and international cybersecurity agencies amounts to a clear and stark warning for the private sector,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Cyber adversaries are using AI to increase the speed, sophistication and severity of cyberattacks. Within months, not years, the rapid development of frontier AI models will accelerate cyber risk. It is recommended that organizations treat cyber risk as an enterprise risk, use AI to bolster network defenses, and mitigate potential risk to patient care and safety by preparing in-depth cyber resiliency and extended clinical continuity plans. It is especially important for hospitals and health systems to prioritize cyber resiliency for mission-critical and life-critical services.”



For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.