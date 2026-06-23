Master’s Program Revamped to Address Informatics Needs

In the modern world, healthcare and scientific research create huge libraries of data, and Feinberg scientists have recognized the need to develop a workforce with these skills in informatics to analyze large amounts of information for research and other health contexts.

To address this need, the Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics program — previously known as the Master of Science in Health and Biomedical Informatics — will launch in the fall offering two tracks: one in bioinformatics and another in health informatics.

Co-led by Theresa Walunas, PhD, Slim Fourati, PhD, and Jodi Johnson, PhD, the program is evolving to address the growing need for informaticists across the translational research spectrum to evaluate large data sets and to train the next generation in modern biomedical data science that leverages the current artificial intelligence landscape.

The two-year master’s program is flexible and caters to students who may continue to work or pursue training in addition to getting their degree.

The Growing Need for Informaticists

A revamp of the program came out of a need for improved technical skills in the lab. Faculty members noticed that they needed a new kind of student to be able to analyze and glean new insights from biomedical data.

Theresa Walunas, PhD, is a co-director of the newly updated Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics program.

“This is an era of incredible explosion of biomedical information — about people, animals, and communities — and Northwestern is an incredible place to grow, learn and build those skills,” Walunas, who is an associate professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine, said. “We’re excited to build the next generation of biomedical informaticists and support the broader Chicago community to attract interest in this type of research.”

According to Walunas, education about artificial intelligence (AI) will be a component of the program. “AI tools are the future of data science research. AI can help us do things faster and often find patterns in large datasets that would be challenging for humans — that’s what AI is good at,” Walunas said. “But well-trained informaticists are still essential to ensure that data is accurate and patterns found in the data are meaningful.”

The master’s program focuses on building skills to analyze big data and translate the findings into the clinic and community. To ensure that students are prepared for the modern informatics environment, courses in the program will also include strategies to understand how to use AI tools in the context of biomedical informatics research and application development.

Rex Chisholm, PhD, vice dean for scientific affairs and graduate education, said the program will offer learners the opportunity to contribute to scientific research and continue to expand discoveries.

“This master’s program is the newest update to Feinberg’s graduate programs that build on our strong foundation of rigorous research and responding to the needs of today’s students, the needs of the research enterprise and addressing the larger issues that impact human health.”

Benefits of the Updated Master’s Curriculum

According to Fourati, who is an assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine, the program is open to students with varying levels of informatics experience. The program could serve as a stepping stone toward a future doctoral program, advancing informatics skills for clinicians or building skills to take the next step in an industry career.

Johnson, who is a research assistant professor of Pathology, added that although there are two tracks of study within the program, students will experience a cohort-based approach, learning from one another and exploring their developing skill sets and methodologies as they prepare for a variety of careers.

The program will offer opportunities to apply research to real translational health issues. Students will get to work with a faculty or industry mentor on original research projects, culminating in a thesis project working with real data sets.

“This program offers the opportunity to be part of a vibrant translational research community doing innovative and interesting explorations and bringing a variety of learners together to support multidisciplinary science,” Walunas said.

Learn more about the Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics program on the website.