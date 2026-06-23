Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Pooja Lineswala, DDS, MPH

PATCHOGUE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care has announced the addition of Dr. Pooja Lineswala, DDS, MPH, to its clinical team, expanding access to comprehensive and preventive dental care through-out Long Island.Dr. Lineswala earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and holds a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She completed her General Practice Residency Program at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she gained advanced training in comprehensive patient care.In addition to her clinical training, Dr. Lineswala has been recognized for her academic achievement and leadership. Her honors include induction into the Gamma Pi Delta Prosthodontic Honor Society, the President’s Student Leadership Award, and the Dean’s Scholarship for academic excellence. She is also trained in Invisalign treatment, allowing her to provide patients with additional orthodontic care options.Prior to earning her dental degree, Dr. Lineswala received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. She recently relocated to Long Island and looks forward to serving the local community.Dr. Lineswala said her approach to dentistry is centered on prevention, communication, and individualized care.“I focus on building trust with patients and taking the time to understand their needs,” said Dr. Lineswala. “My goal is to provide personalized care that supports both oral and overall health.”Babylon Dental Care said her addition reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care delivered by skilled and compassionate clinicians.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has served the West Babylon and Patchogue communities since 1983, providing comprehensive dental care focused on comfort, prevention, and long-term oral health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.