LUCENT GLOBE DEBUTS ON QVC WITH A NEW ERA OF SIMPLER, CLUTTER-FREE CLEANING

Lucent Globe launches on QVC this summer with concentrated cleaning sheets and tools for dishwashing, laundry, and floor care

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new approach to household cleaning is arriving on QVC, introducing a simplified system built around lightweight, concentrated cleaning sheets that dissolve in water and eliminate the need for bulky bottles and excess packaging.The QVC launch includes:• Ocean Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets (100 sheets): airing June 27• Wild Lavender Laundry Detergent Sheets (100 sheets): airing June 27• Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets (100 sheets): airing July 5• Floor Cleaning Bundle featuring a Spray Mop and Floor Cleaning Sheets (5 pack): airing July 5At the center of the launch are Lucent Globe’s detergent sheets, designed to reduce clutter under sinks, in laundry rooms, and throughout the home while delivering an easy, mess-free cleaning experience. The sheets activate in water to create a ready-to-use solution for everyday cleaning tasks.“We kept hearing the same thing, cleaning feels more complicated than it needs to be,” said Lucent Globe co-founder Brodie Cook. “People are surrounded by bulky bottles and half-used products. We wanted something that simplifies the routine without compromising performance.”The Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets anchor the QVC debut, offering a compact, travel-friendly format for everyday dish care, from quick rinses to full sink loads, especially during high-use moments like entertaining and family meals.Laundry Detergent Sheets in Ocean Breeze and Wild Lavender continue the brand’s sensory-driven approach to home care, turning routine washing into a lighter, more enjoyable experience through fragrance-led formulations designed to linger on fabrics.The Floor Cleaning Bundle expands the system into hard surfaces, pairing a reusable spray mop with concentrated floor cleaning sheets for a streamlined, low-waste alternative to traditional floor cleaners.Lucent Globe was created in response to growing consumer demand for simpler, less cluttered home care routines and more efficient product formats that reduce plastic use and storage burden.The Lucent Globe collection will be available on QVC in June & July 2026, with additional retail and digital expansion planned throughout the year.For more information, visit Lucent Globe. # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Lucent Globe and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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