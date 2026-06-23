Registration Now Open for Inland Prosperity Conference 2026

Premiere Event to Empower Women Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, and Business Leaders in the Inland Empire

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the Inland Prosperity Conference 2026, a dynamic one-day event designed to empower women entrepreneurs, small business owners, founders. Hosted by the Inland Empire Women's Business Center , attendees will meet business leaders with the tools, connections, and insights necessary to thrive in today's evolving business landscape.Taking place on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the Marriott Riverside at the Convention Center, the conference will bring together industry experts, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and resource partners for a day dedicated to growth, leadership, innovation, and opportunity.Attendees will gain practical, ready-to-implement strategies for scaling their businesses, accessing resources, leveraging technology, and building strategic partnerships that drive long-term success. The conference also provides valuable networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders from across the Inland region and beyond.The Inland Prosperity Conference was created to support and elevate women entrepreneurs by providing access to expert knowledge, meaningful connections, and business resources that can help accelerate growth and long-term success. Through educational sessions, networking opportunities, and conversations focused on innovation and leadership, attendees will leave equipped with actionable strategies to strengthen their businesses and expand their impact.Conference highlights include:* Sessions tailored specifically to women entrepreneurs and small business owners* Expert speakers sharing real-world business strategies and insights* Networking opportunities with founders, executives, and industry leaders* Access to resources that support business growth and long-term sustainability* Conversations focused on innovation, leadership, economic empowerment, and entrepreneurshipSponsorship Opportunities AvailableOrganizations interested in showcasing their brand, connecting with decision-makers, and demonstrating their commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to participate as sponsors.Pre-set and custom sponsorship packages are available to accommodate organizations of all sizes and budgets.Call for SpeakersBusiness leaders, entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts are invited to submit proposals to speak at the conference. Selected speakers will have the opportunity to elevate their profile, expand their professional network, and contribute to the success of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region.Speaker proposals must be submitted by June 25, 2026.Register TodayRegistration is now open. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, and gain the tools needed to grow and strengthen your business.About the Inland Prosperity ConferenceThe Inland Prosperity Conference brings together entrepreneurs, business owners, community leaders, and industry experts to advance economic opportunity, foster innovation, and support the continued growth of women-owned businesses throughout the Inland region.

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