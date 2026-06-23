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The Week Ahead: June 22 - 26

June 22, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Suzanne Wrasse

The Week Ahead: June 22 - 26

WASHINGTON - This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one nominations hearing.

  1. Nominations Hearing: To be chaired by Senator Hagerty (R-Tenn.), the committee will consider the nomination of Barbera Thornhill to be Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking. Additional nominees to be added.

    • Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2026

    • Time: 10:00am

    • Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

    • A livestream of this event will be available here.

    • Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.

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www.foreign.senate.gov

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The Week Ahead: June 22 - 26

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