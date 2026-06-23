Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,387 in the last 365 days.

Fifth DCA JNC sends nominations to the governor

Fifth DCA sealThe Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed nine applicants to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jordan Pratt.

Following deliberations, the commission nominates the following individuals, in alphabetical order, to Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fifth DCA JNC sends nominations to the governor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.