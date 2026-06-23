Fifth DCA JNC sends nominations to the governor
The Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed nine applicants to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jordan Pratt.
Following deliberations, the commission nominates the following individuals, in alphabetical order, to Gov. Ron DeSantis:
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