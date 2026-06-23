Ashley Hill to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley Hill, licensed therapist, advocate, and human trafficking prevention leader, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on human trafficking prevention, trauma-informed support, and building stronger protective communities for vulnerable youth.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Hill will explore how prevention-focused strategies can help reduce youth vulnerability to exploitation before crises occur. She breaks down how trusted relationships, community support, and practical prevention frameworks can strengthen protective factors and create safer environments for young people.Viewers will walk away with actionable insights on recognizing risk factors, supporting vulnerable youth, and understanding why connection plays a critical role in prevention.Ashley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/ashley-hill

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