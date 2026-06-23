A' Graphic Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition Opens Early Entries for the 2026 A' Graphic Design Awards, Inviting Designers, Agencies and Creative Professionals Worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards are open for entries by Graphic Designers, Communication Designers, Graphic Artists, Illustrators, Creative Agencies, Visual Communication Specialists, Branding Agencies, Branding Specialists, Advertising Agencies, Art Directors, Multimedia Artists, Digital Asset Creators, Typography Experts, Printmakers, Packaging Designers, Visual Identity Designers, Web Designers, Marketing Companies, Infographic Designers, Infographic Creators, Graphic Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free to enter, Graphic Designers, Communication Designers, Graphic Artists, Illustrators, Creative Agencies, Visual Communication Specialists, Branding Agencies, Branding Specialists, Advertising Agencies, Art Directors, Multimedia Artists, Digital Asset Creators, Typography Experts, Printmakers, Packaging Designers, Visual Identity Designers, Web Designers, Marketing Companies, Infographic Designers, Infographic Creators, Graphic Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Graphic Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Graphic Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in graphic design, illustration and visual communication, the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards support a broader mission of advancing society through effective visual storytelling and communication. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that improve communication, strengthen visual identities and foster meaningful engagement, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging creative professionals to develop work that delivers positive cultural, social and commercial impact.Graphic Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly Deadline for entries to A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted international A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Graphic Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards : Logos, Posters, Infographics, Brochures, Packaging Designs, Business Cards, Book Covers, Billboards and More. Graphic Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/12 Prize for Good Graphic DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Graphic Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The comprehensive Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Graphic Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards.Graphic Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=12 to see past winners of the A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/12 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across all areas of design, creativity and innovation. Through its international platform, the competition showcases exemplary projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, agencies, brands and organizations to create meaningful and innovative solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to contribute to cultural development, economic growth and societal advancement through design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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