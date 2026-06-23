Aquaculture Public Scoping Session - Whiskey Stones, LLC

The applicant listed below has submitted a complete draft standard lease application to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) and scheduled a scoping session accordingly.

Applicant: Whiskey Stones, LLC

Culture Type: Suspended (gear on bottom and/or suspended)

Species: Shellfish

Town: Harpswell

Waterbody: Harpswell Sound

Term and Acreage: 20 Years, 0.41 Acres

If the scoping session listed above is cancelled, an alternate scoping session will be held on July 24, 2026, at the same location and time. Notice of a cancellation will be posted on DMR’s website under ‘Meetings and Events.’

What is a scoping session?

At the scoping session, the applicant will explain their tentative proposal to members of the public. It’s an opportunity for members of the public to provide feedback on the proposal, prior to the applicant submitting a final application and an eventual public hearing. This meeting does not determine whether the proposal will be granted.

How to participate:

You can attend the session or contact the applicant. A copy of the draft lease application, which includes the location of the proposed site and operational plans is available on DMR’s website under ‘Maine Aquaculture Leases and LPAs.’ Questions about the leasing process may be sent to: DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

For disability accommodations, contact: (207) 624-6553

or 877-243-2823, TTY 711