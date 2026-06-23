Group of men and women painting artwork in a painting class

The brain supports how we think, feel, and move, but cognitive function can decline with age. The good news: simple activities can help keep your mind strong. “The brain is like a muscle — it needs training and support,” says Leigh Miller, LCSW.

Cognitive health includes the ability to think, learn, and remember, as well as emotional and motor function. Challenging your mind and caring for your overall well‑being can strengthen brain health.

Play games.

Puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, word games, chess, and card games help with memory, attention, and reasoning. Apps and online games can also offer mental workouts.

Learn a new skill.

Try art, knitting, woodworking, reading, learning a language, cooking, music, or anything that expands your vocabulary and creativity.

Relax your mind.

Meditation can reduce stress and support memory, focus, and efficiency. Choose breath awareness, walking meditation, or simply be mindful in daily tasks. Limit mindless activities like excessive TV or social scrolling.

Use your non‑dominant hand.

Doing tasks with your other hand (writing, brushing your teeth) can create new neural pathways and increase brain activity.

Take care of your body.

Sleep well, eat nutritious foods, stay active, and stay hydrated. Physical, emotional, and mental health all support strong brain function. If you notice changes in thinking or memory, talk with your doctor.