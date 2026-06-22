Veteran Baltimore Sun Reporter

Blasts Sinclair Broadcasting Owner David Smith

“The Sun Has Changed Since Its Purchase By David Smith, Executive Chairman Of The Sinclair Broadcast Group. I No Longer Fit There.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, a 25 year veteran reporter of the Baltimore Sun announced his resignation from the paper after saying ‘he no longer fits there’ because of how much the paper ‘has changed since its purchase by David Smith, Executive Chairman of the Sinclair Broadcast Group.’

“Losing a professional like Jeff at the Baltimore Sun is a major blow to the State of Maryland, and leaves Marylanders worse off,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “Jeff was one of the last remaining reporters at the Sun with any credibility. Now all they have are former Maryland Republican Party Vice Chairs, IT consultants, and failed radio talk shows hosts to put on their front page.”

This comes on the heels of a multi-week meltdown from Sinclair and the Sun after the Baltimore Banner completely undercut the Sun’s predetermined narrative and attacks on the governor’s military service. And, In April, Semafor dropped a bombshell article uncovering how Trump donor and ally, billionaire David Smith is personally involved in ideologically reshaping the Baltimore Sun and newsroom operations.

Semafor noted that “Smith’s purchase of the Sun is part of a larger wave of powerful individuals scooping up iconic American news brands and reshaping them ideologically.” They also write that “Smith’s efforts at the Sun go further” than what others have done after purchasing news stations or newspapers. Max Tani also points out that when reading through the comment requests and inquiries sent by the Spotlight on Maryland team to Governor Moore’s office that “it was hard not to see that the probe went beyond the normal course of asking questions to reveal new information. The messages were laden with contempt, and at points directly threatened Moore with military disciplinary action.”

This post from Jeff Barker confirms what has been reported previously: that David Smith is personally involved in ideologically reshaping the Baltimore Sun. And, now even their own reporters have had enough of their propaganda.