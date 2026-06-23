Johnson petitions for Bar readmission

Earl Mayberry Johnson, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida was disbarred from the practice of law in Florida pursuant to the Supreme Court's order of November 18, 2019, for failure to respond to the court’s order to Show Cause.

He has submitted an application for readmission to The Florida Bar. The Florida Board of Bar Examiners will conduct a public hearing on Johnson’s application for readmission. All members of the Bar are invited to write to the Board regarding their knowledge of this applicant, particularly in relation to his character and fitness for readmission to The Florida Bar.

If you wish to be notified of the time and place of the hearing, submit a written request to Michele A. Gavagni, Executive Director at the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, 1891 Eider Court, Tallahassee

32399-1750.