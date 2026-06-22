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FDA announces actions to accelerate drug development 

The Food and Drug Administration June 22 announced multiple actions to help accelerate early- and late-stage drug development. The actions are part of a larger Department of Health and Human Services initiative announced June 22 on clinical research efforts, called Operation TrailBlazer. The FDA’s efforts include a request for information on a new drug pilot program that would shorten the period from drug identification to first-in-human studies and protect clinical trial participants. The program would create a network of qualified research institutions, including academic medical centers, healthcare networks, contract research organizations, regulatory advisors and other research organizations, to partner with sponsors and develop and review protocols for first-in-human clinical trials intended for new drug submissions to the FDA. 

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FDA announces actions to accelerate drug development 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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