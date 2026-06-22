MPCA determines environmental impact statement not required for Riverview LLC proposed West River Dairy expansion

After thoroughly reviewing comments received during the public comment period and in alignment with Minnesota state law, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has determined that an environmental impact study (EIS) is not required for Riverview LLC’s proposed expansion from a capacity of 7,855 cows to 18,855 cows at its West River Dairy facility near Morris.

The MPCA is required to follow state law to determine if the environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) meets the requirements set out in state rules.

The MPCA based its decision on information gathered during the EAW process and public comments received on the EAW. The MPCA determined that the greatest concerns expressed from the facility’s expansion will be mitigated through the water appropriation and feedlot permits the company is required to comply with. The MPCA has released a Findings of Fact package, available on the MPCA's West River Dairy website.

The final decision on the adequacy of the EAW is based on four criteria in state rules:

type, extent and reversibility of environmental effects

cumulative potential effects

the extent to which the environmental effects are subject to mitigation

the extent to which the environmental effects can be anticipated and controlled

The MPCA found that the project as proposed does not have potential significant environmental effects based on any of these criteria.

With completion of the EAW review process, the MPCA will move forward with issuing West River Dairy’s feedlot permit on June 23. This draft permit, which also included an opportunity for public comment, includes proposed requirements for construction of animal holding areas, liquid manure storage areas, permanent stockpiles and feed storage areas at the facility, manure management requirements, and other facility and operational requirements.

During the environmental and feedlot permit review process, the MPCA considered public input during a comment period from March 13, 2026, to May 7, 2026, and held a public meeting attended by 450 people on April 28, 2026, in Morris. The MPCA also sought comments from Tribal Nations.

The MPCA received more than 1,400 comments on the feedlot permit and the EAW during the joint comment period.

Public comments addressed concerns about water quality, manure management, groundwater appropriations and greenhouse gas emissions. The MPCA determined that the project, as it is proposed, does not have the potential for significant environmental effects that are reasonably expected to occur from the project.

Additional comments focused on economic costs and social issues; those topics are not within the scope of an EAW. In light of the extensive feedback gathered through MPCA’s public comment period, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be exploring the economic and social impacts of large-scale dairies in Minnesota with the help of the public and interested parties. Details on MDA’s engagement efforts will be announced in the next month.

Since 2019, the MPCA has completed 50 EAWs, including 17 feedlot EAWs, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to protecting human health and the environment while enforcing state law.