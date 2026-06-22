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Reflections: Franklin County’s 2025 Flood

County and City officials shared their memories of the historic 2025 Flood that impacted our community last year. This documentary premiered during a presentation given by our own Tina Peck, CFM, Senior Planner/FPA at the Bluegrass Area Development District Natural Resource and Environmental Protection Advisory Committee.


We appreciate The Frankfort State Journal, Frankfort Plant Board and the Capital City Museum & Historic Sites for contributing photos and videos to this documentary.

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Reflections: Franklin County’s 2025 Flood

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