Governor Abbott Appoints Isbell To State Commission On Judicial Conduct
TEXAS, June 22 - June 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed JJ Isbell to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend retirement, censure, suspension, or removal of a judge from office.
JJ Isbell of Houston is the president of Texas TransEastern. He is a board member of the Pujols Family Foundation and the Texas Trucking Association and a former council member of the City of Pasadena. He is past chairman and president of Pasadena Livestock, Show & Rodeo, and the Deer Park Education Foundation.
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