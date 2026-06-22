MDAH and SEMC Collaborate to Bring Exhibit Workshop to Jackson

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s curatorial staff recently led a public workshop, showing attendees how a museum exhibit is developed.

The workshop, “Legacy in Action: Practical Exhibit Planning & Installation,” was sponsored by the Southeastern Museum Conference as part of the conference’s 75th Anniversary Legacy Forward Learning Series.

The daylong event featured individual workshops offering practical guidance on developing exhibits from concept to installation, including ADA considerations, artifact handling and working within historic spaces.

Three of these sessions included hands-on exercises, led by MDAH exhibit designer Hannah Battey, and director of conservation Kathryn Etre. Attendees learned how to apply stickers to Gator Board, vinyl to walls, and padding to mannequins.

Attendees had the opportunity to ask MDAH’s curatorial team questions, as well as get help troubleshooting scenarios at their own museums.

The workshop highlighted the process used to develop exhibits on display at the Two Mississippi Museums, including the temporary exhibit Mississippi Made. To learn more about this free exhibit, visit here.