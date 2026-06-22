The roadway is reopened at this time.

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police

Westminster PSAP

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

Phone: 802-722-4600 (3)

Fax: 802-722-4690

From: Kunzmann, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, June 21, 2026 8:05 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: RE: Traffic Alert - 758 VT Route 100N, Wilmington

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

One lane is opened at this time.

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police

Westminster PSAP

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

Phone: 802-722-4600 (3)

Fax: 802-722-4690

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, June 21, 2026 8:00 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - 758 VT Route 100N, Wilmington

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

758 VT Route 100N, Wilmington has both lanes obstructed in the area of East Dover Rd and Old Ark Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.