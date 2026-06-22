Enhancing Global Partner Coordination with Cloud-Based EDI for Better Supply Chain Visibility

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The supply chain visibility software market was estimated at $3.3 billion in 2025, projected to reach $3.5 billion in 2026, according to reports made by Global Market Insights . This reflects a shift in how enterprises are allocating their technology budgets and where they believe operational risks lie.Cloud-native architectures are quickly taking over legacy EDI systems. But when your supply chain spans multiple continents and dozens or more of trading partners, the cracks in older infrastructure become harder to ignore and harder to defend to leadership.Traditional EDI onboarding drags dragged on for weeks, sometimes much longer when trading partners runran incompatible systems, but cloud EDI cuts that down to days, tracking every purchase order, invoice, and delivery confirmation in one place. The gaps that once caused inventory miscounts and shipping delays start to disappear. Distribution teams see what's in transit without hunting through inboxes, and procurement leads reconcile orders in real time.That's where purpose-built platforms earn their keep. Businesses modernizing supply chains consider TrueCommerce among the best options available to make this transition without a drawn-out implementation. Their platform manages global trading partners and automates error-chasing, freeing teams up for higher-value work.The gap between legacy EDI and cloud-native platforms gets wider every year. Close it sooner, and you have fewer fires to put out, tighter partner relationships, and a supply chain that keeps pace with the rest of the business.

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