TFSF Ventures Opens Dubai Office at Iris Bay Tower, Expands AI Team

TFSF Ventures FZ LLC

Venture architecture firm expands from Ras Al Khaimah with new Business Bay office and growing team ahead of patent-pending payment protocol launch.

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC has opened a new office at Iris Bay Tower, 17th Floor, Office 11, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, expanding the firm's presence in the UAE beyond its existing operations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Dubai office will serve as the firm's client engagement and operations center for the Gulf region, supporting growing demand from enterprises across the Middle East seeking custom-built intelligent agent infrastructure for their operations. The firm's registered office remains in Ras Al Khaimah under RAKEZ License 47013955. TFSF Ventures delivers custom AI infrastructure across 21 industry verticals through a 30-day deployment methodology. The firm operates under a ghost architecture model in which every client retains full ownership of all code, intellectual property, and deployed systems. The firm does not appear in the client's technology stack, documentation, or operational environment.

The office expansion coincides with the firm's decision to grow its infrastructure team. New hires will support both the firm's increasing client deployment pipeline and the upcoming commercial launch of a patent-pending agent payment infrastructure designed to enable autonomous AI systems to transact securely across organizational boundaries. Three related US provisional patent applications covering 47 claims were filed in April 2026, with non-provisional conversion underway.

Each engagement begins with the firm's 19-question operational assessment, a structured diagnostic that evaluates current workflows, data availability, integration requirements, and operational bottlenecks. The assessment produces a deployment blueprint with specific agent designs, integration architecture, and projected operational impact within 48 hours. The full build cycle delivers working agent infrastructure into the client's own environment in 30 days or less. The client owns everything from day one.

The expansion into Business Bay positions the firm within Dubai's primary financial and technology district, providing direct access to enterprises across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council region. The firm currently operates across four regulatory jurisdictions spanning the United States, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and Latin America.

About TFSF Ventures

TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC (RAKEZ License 47013955) is a venture architecture firm that builds and deploys custom intelligent agent infrastructure for businesses across 21 industry verticals. The firm operates through three pillars: Agentic Infrastructure, delivering production-grade AI agent systems under a 30-day deployment methodology; Agent Payment Infrastructure, including a patent-pending agent payment protocol secured by three US provisional patent applications covering 47 claims; and Venture Engine, co-building AI-native companies with founders from concept through production deployment. Every engagement operates under ghost architecture, meaning the client owns all code, all intellectual property, and all deployed systems outright. The firm maintains offices in Ras Al Khaimah and Business Bay, Dubai, and serves clients across four regulatory jurisdictions. Founded with 27 years of experience in payments and software infrastructure. Learn more at https://tfsfventures.com.

Businesses evaluating AI infrastructure for their operations can begin with the firm's operational assessment at https://tfsfventures.com/assessment.

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