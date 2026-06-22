Two-Vehicle Fatality in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Sunday, June 21st, 2026, at 10:59 p.m., at approximately mile marker 3 on Interstate 184 heading westbound in Boise.

A white 2018 Acura TLX, driven by a 29-year-old male from Boise, Idaho was traveling westbound on I184. A beige 2015 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 31-year-old male with four adult passengers from Chandler, Arizona was also traveling westbound. The Acura rear-ended the Toyota. The Toyota left the roadway, colliding with concrete landscaping structures. The Toyota overturned and landed back in the lanes of travel.

All occupants of the Toyota were transported by ground ambulances to a local hospital. The 49-year-old female passenger from Chandler, Arizona succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes were closed for 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Boise Police Department, Boise Fire Department, and Ada County EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho