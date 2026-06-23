CoreView launches Control for SharePoint to address AI-driven access risks

CoreView logo

New solution delivers visibility and control over SharePoint permissions at file, folder and item level, helping organisations prioritise and address risk

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreView , the global leader in Microsoft 365 tenant resilience, has launched CoreView Control for SharePoint , as AI adoption reveals long-standing risks associated with oversharing and item-level permissions in SharePoint. CoreView research found 68% of IT leaders flag anonymous sharing links as a security risk, while 76% of IT leaders are concerned AI will surface confidential files their teams didn’t know were exposed.Control for SharePoint provides risk-ranked visibility, automated remediation and exportable audit evidence across files, folders and items, helping organisations identify and address those risks across their SharePoint estate.Enterprise SharePoint environments can hold hundreds of millions of files and folders, each potentially carrying its own permissions. Over time, non-inherited permissions, external sharing links and direct access grants can accumulate across thousands of sites, creating exposure that is difficult to identify and even harder to manage at scale. Until now, organisations have struggled to see those risks, prioritise them or address them systematically.“AI is changing the way organisations think about SharePoint permissions”, said Andrea Sivieri, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CoreView. “Many are discovering they have far less visibility into SharePoint access than they realised, particularly at file and folder level. In large environments, permissions accumulate over years across millions of items. Understanding the extent of that exposure has become a prerequisite for deploying AI with confidence.”Control for SharePoint enables organisations to move from investigation to action. Remediation tasks can be assigned directly to site owners, who can review permissions, revoke access and address oversharing, without every request flowing through central IT.Every access review decision and remediation action is recorded, creating an auditable record that can be exported when needed. Instead of relying on PowerShell scripts, CSV exports or one-off reports, organisations have an ongoing view of who has access to what, what changed and when.“CoreView’s new Control for SharePoint puts everything in one place. The filtering and drill-down capabilities help quickly identify areas that need attention, and the ability to link to related reports makes it easy to gather deeper insights and take action,” said Tina Boutin, Microsoft 365 Architect, Goodwill Northern New England.“CoreView Control for SharePoint gives us at-a-glance data that previously required significant time and effort to collect and analyse,” said Neil Fleck, Manager of Email Security and Cloud Services, Middleby.Control for SharePoint is available as an add-on to CoreView’s core platform, following the recent launches of Corey, CoreView’s AI-powered M365 administrator, and CoreView’s Tenant Resilience and Tenant Management capabilities. ENDSAbout CoreViewCoreView delivers cyber resilience that treats Microsoft 365 as the uniquely critical and sensitive environment it is. Whether operating multiple tenants with on-premises environments or consolidating to a single tenant, CoreView provides enterprise-grade cyber resilience, simplifies and automates M365 administration, and identifies wasted spend in your tenant. CoreView empowers over 4,000 organizations – including some of the world’s largest Microsoft tenants – to secure, consolidate, and manage complex Microsoft 365 environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.