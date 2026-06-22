Đurić: Dialogue and Regional Cooperation Key to Addressing Global Challenges

At the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), held in Panama, during the panel discussion entitled “Strategic Session: Multilateralism as a Collective Response to Global Challenges and the Strategic Role of Regional Mechanisms,” Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić emphasized that Serbia remains firmly committed to the principles of multilateralism and believes that responses to contemporary global challenges can only be built through dialogue, cooperation, and the strengthening of regional mechanisms.

Minister Đurić noted that, owing to its geographical position at the crossroads of Europe, Serbia serves as an important hub connecting different regions, creating numerous opportunities for cultural exchange, tourism, business development, and networking. He recalled that Expo 2027 is expected to attract more than four million visitors and over 130 participating countries and international organizations, stressing that its impact, amplified through traditional and social media, will extend far beyond the duration of the event itself.

As he explained, Expo 2027 represents one of the most ambitious international projects ever undertaken by Serbia and will be the first specialized world exhibition of its kind in Southeast Europe. He pointed out that Belgrade is currently developing a new exhibition complex, a National Stadium, and an Expo Village, creating world-class infrastructure and a lasting legacy for future generations.

Đurić emphasized that while the theme of the exhibition is play and its transformative power, Expo 2027 is much more than that. Through programmes in the fields of culture, education, sports, science, technology, and business, it will bring together countries, institutions, companies, innovators, and young people from around the world. He added that the exhibition will provide a unique platform for the exchange of ideas, the development of new partnerships, and the joint search for solutions to global challenges, offering a vision founded on dialogue, cooperation, and human connectivity.

He noted that the majority of Caribbean countries have already confirmed their participation in Expo 2027, demonstrating the increasingly close ties between the two regions. A prominent area near the entrance to the exhibition grounds has been designated for Caribbean countries, with the aim of creating a vibrant Caribbean hub in the heart of Europe. He further stressed that, during the exhibition’s 93-day duration, millions of visitors will have the opportunity to experience the richness of Caribbean cultures, traditions, creativity, and tourism potential, while companies and institutions will be able to establish new partnerships and expand cooperation.

Expressing his hope that all member states of the Association of Caribbean States will be represented in Belgrade, the Minister underscored that Serbia and the Expo 2027 team remain fully committed to cooperation with partners from the Caribbean.

Speaking about the importance of multilateralism, Đurić emphasized that Serbia remains firmly dedicated to defending its principles, which constitute one of the cornerstones of the country’s foreign policy. He pointed out that the foundations of multilateralism are built and preserved at the regional level through dialogue, cooperation, confidence-building, and enhanced connectivity, and that nurturing the values of solidarity and mutual respect within one’s own region contributes to the resilience of the entire international system.

He further assessed that, although geographically distant, Serbia and the Caribbean region share many common values, including respect for international law, territorial integrity, solidarity among nations, and inclusive development. He recalled that Serbia has for years sought to deepen cooperation with its Caribbean partners, both bilaterally and through regional frameworks and initiatives, including the Organization of American States, CARICOM, and the Central American Integration System. He added that Serbia’s support for the first phase of the Association of Caribbean States Strategic Plan in 2024 reflects its conviction that strong regional institutions contribute to a more effective multilateral system.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of people-to-people connectivity, noting that through the “The World in Serbia” scholarship programme, Serbia offers young people from the region the opportunity to study, acquire knowledge, and build lasting ties with the country.

Minister Đurić thanked all states that support Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and invited the member states of the Association of Caribbean States to come to Belgrade for Expo 2027 and continue developing all forms of cooperation together with Serbia. He also expressed his gratitude to the hosts for their hospitality and for the opportunity to participate as a guest in Panama.