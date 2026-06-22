John Eagleton to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Eagleton, political commentator and founder of The Truth Party, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on civic engagement, personal responsibility, and living a meaningful life through active participation rather than passive observation.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Eagleton will explore how individuals can move from apathy to action and become more engaged in shaping the future of their communities. He breaks down how truth, ownership, and citizen involvement can help people create positive change and live with greater purpose and impact.Viewers will walk away with practical perspectives on living a full life and recognizing the value of personal responsibility and participation.John’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/john-eagleton

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