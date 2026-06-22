Baker-Barnes recaps year focused on expanding opportunities for involvement

‘There is always room for one more chair’

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes: 'Whether you are a law student, a young lawyer just beginning your career, a seasoned practitioner, a judge, or a 50-year member of The Florida Bar, your voice matters, your service matters, and your participation matters.'

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes used her final State of the Bar address at The Florida Bar Convention's General Assembly on June 19 to reflect on a year spent advancing her presidential theme, "A Seat at the Table," urging Florida lawyers at every stage of their careers to engage, lead, and serve while highlighting efforts to create new pathways for involvement, particularly for young lawyers, corporate counsel, and future Bar leaders.

“Serving as president of The Florida Bar has been the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “It has been a privilege to represent our members, to travel this great state, and to witness firsthand the dedication, professionalism, and commitment that Florida lawyers bring to their clients, their communities, and our justice system every day.”

Baker-Barnes said the “A Seat at the Table” theme is about encouraging lawyers to become involved, contribute their talents, and help shape the future of the profession.

“Whether you are a law student, a young lawyer just beginning your career, a seasoned practitioner, a judge, or a 50-year member of The Florida Bar, your voice matters, your service matters, and your participation matters,” Baker-Barnes said.

Throughout the year, Baker-Barnes visited nearly every judicial circuit and nearly every law school in Florida. Those visits reinforced something she said she has long believed: The strength of The Florida Bar lies not in any one leader, committee, or program — it lies in its members.

“I met lawyers who are mentoring future generations, providing pro bono services, serving their communities, leading their local bar associations, and strengthening public confidence in our profession,” she said. “Those experiences left me inspired and optimistic about the future of the legal profession in Florida.”

Baker-Barnes said one of the year's highlights was the launch of The Florida Bar Corporate Counsel Committee, which created opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and leadership among in-house counsel throughout the state.

She also embarked on a Sustainability Initiative Listening Tour, traveling across Florida to hear directly from lawyers about the realities of modern practice.

“Those conversations provided valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing our profession and reinforced the importance of supporting lawyers throughout every stage of their careers,” she said. “Listening to our members remains one of the most important responsibilities of leadership, and I am grateful to everyone who shared their perspectives with us.”

Sia Baker-Barnes and Arti Hirani

Another highlight was working in partnership with the Young Lawyers Division, she said.

“Throughout the year, Arti Hirani and I traveled the state together, visiting nearly every law school and engaging with lawyers at every stage of their careers,” Baker-Barnes said. “We shared a common commitment to strengthening our profession and ensuring that young lawyers felt connected to and invested in The Florida Bar.”

That commitment culminated in the first-ever Joint Florida Bar and Young Lawyers Division Job and Resource Fair, which attracted more than 400 law students and young lawyers. Participants benefited from panel discussions, professional development opportunities, résumé reviews, professional headshots, and direct access to employers, judges, and Bar leaders.

“Many attendees secured interviews, and some left with job opportunities in hand,” she said. “It was a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when we invest in the future of our profession and work together toward a common goal.”

Another key focus was expanding the impact of the Bar's Leadership Academy.

“We strengthened the academy's alumni network and created new opportunities for graduates to stay actively involved in Bar activities,” she said. “By fostering connections among current participants, alumni, and Bar leadership, we are building a stronger pipeline of engaged leaders committed to service and professional excellence.”

Bar leadership also prioritized fundraising and resource development to support the continued growth and sustainability of Leadership Academy programs.

“Our collaboration with the Board of Governors was equally important,” Baker-Barnes said. “Together, we explored ways to strengthen the academy's role within The Florida Bar, increase engagement between fellows and Bar leadership, and align leadership development with the Bar's strategic priorities.”

She said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing leaders to serve both the profession and the public.

Baker-Barnes also said it was an honor to work alongside Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz and the justices of the Supreme Court of Florida in advancing the shared mission of regulating the profession and protecting the public.

“That partnership is essential to maintaining the strength, integrity, and public trust that define our legal system,” she said, adding that the profession is built on service — to clients, communities, the administration of justice, and one another.

“Throughout this year, I met lawyers from every corner of our state and every stage of their careers,” she said. “I joined lawyers of different backgrounds, practices, and perspectives, and found that we share a common commitment to justice, professionalism, and the rule of law.”

Baker-Barnes also acknowledged the significance of the day — Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks an important chapter in the nation's continuing pursuit of liberty and justice under law.

“Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is one of our nation's most cherished ideals,” Baker-Barnes said. “It is also a reminder that the rule of law matters, that justice matters, and that the rights and responsibilities of citizenship must never be taken for granted.”

Baker-Barnes said the strength of The Florida Bar and our system of justice depends on lawyers who are willing to answer that call, adding that every generation inherits the responsibility to preserve and strengthen the institutions that protect freedom and uphold the rule of law.

“As lawyers, we have the privilege of serving within that framework every day,” she said. “Whether we represent clients, serve our communities, mentor young lawyers, or work to improve our profession, we contribute to a system that helps safeguard the freedoms we celebrate today.”

Returning to the theme that guided her year in office, the outgoing president reminded members that “there is always room for one more chair” and that there will “always be a seat at the table.”