50-Year Family Milestone Marks Third-Generation Stewardship

Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary on August 9, 2026, the family-owned business continues the work Gurald Kemp began in 1976. Now guided by third-generation stewardship, this milestone reflects a legacy shaped by gracious service, flooring knowledge, and family values. Its showroom offerings include hardwood, vinyl, laminate, tile, rugs, stone, and glass tile, including deluxe flooring in Carrollton, GA, for style-conscious customers.For homeowners and commercial customers searching for a fine flooring store in Newnan, GA , the anniversary represents more than business longevity. It speaks to decades of thoughtful guidance, skilled installation support, and a customer experience where one associate remains involved from consultation through installation. That personable approach has helped the business keep its familiar, neighborly way of serving customers.Guided by a baton-pass spirit, Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring carries Gurald Kemp’s founding principles forward without losing the warm, small-town manner that shaped the business from the beginning. For customers comparing high-caliber flooring stores in LaGrange, GA, the company provides showroom access, seasoned product guidance, vendor education, and designers familiar with styles, materials, and practical home needs.Rooted in family, integrity, and the community, Kemp's Dalton West Flooring remains the flooring store local homeowners trust first. Its exemplary flooring store in Peachtree City, GA, presents customers with an area rug gallery and broad design choices.For more information about Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, please contact the office using the details below.Business Information: Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring is a family-owned full-service flooring business founded in 1976. It continues through three generations with faith, virtue, community service, and a goal to serve families with honest guidance and flooring support shaped by local relationships.

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