Monday, June 22, 2026
CANADA, June 21 - Note: All times local
10:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, to Parliament.
Mackenzie Doors
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković.
Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
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