Monday, June 22, 2026

CANADA, June 21 - Note: All times local

10:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, to Parliament.

Mackenzie Doors

West Block

Parliament Hill

Notes for media:

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković.

Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media: