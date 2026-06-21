Fatal Crash in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:07 am on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at mile post 84.5 on interstate 84 eastbound in Elmore County.

A 21-year-old female from Boise, Idaho, was heading East on Interstate 84 in a Subaru Crosstrek. The driver went off the road on the median, overcorrected and overturned, coming to rest on the right shoulder. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho