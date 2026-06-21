Four Air Force Visual Information Squadrons Unite to Support 2026 Warrior Games

By Lt Col Mike Odle, Air Force Public Affairs

**SAN ANTONIO —**For the first time in DoW Warrior Games history, all four Air Force visual information squadrons came together on a single mission, combining active-duty, civilian, and Reserve capabilities to document, broadcast, and share the stories of wounded, ill, and injured service members competing at the 2026 DoW Warrior Games, June 13-20.

The effort united the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron, and 3rd Audiovisual Squadron from the Air Force Public Affairs Agency with the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command's only Combat Camera unit, bringing together the full spectrum of the Air Force's visual information capabilities for a single mission.

Although the organizations have trained together for years—including during the annual Scorpion Lens exercise in South Carolina—Warrior Games marked the first operational mission where all four squadrons worked side-by-side in support of a major Department of War event.

"This was the perfect opportunity to showcase what the Air Force visual information enterprise can accomplish when we bring our capabilities together," said Maj. Christina Judd, 4th Combat Camera Squadron Flight Commander, who served as the team lead for the weeklong competition. "We train together regularly, but Warrior Games allowed us to put those relationships into action supporting a mission that truly matters."

More than 200 athletes representing teams from across the Department of War competed throughout the week in adaptive sports ranging from swimming and track and field to cycling, wheelchair basketball, archery, and seated volleyball. The Games also welcomed more than 500 family members, whose support remains a critical component of the athletes' recovery journeys.

The 2nd and 3rd Audiovisual Squadrons provided the backbone of the event's broadcast operations. Operating from a mobile production truck and control room, Airmen coordinated live coverage across multiple venues, producing broadcasts streamed worldwide on DoW.gov, YouTube, and ESPN+.

The production involved dozens of cameras, replay systems, graphics packages, audio feeds, and live switching capabilities typically associated with professional sporting events. Teams worked long hours behind the scenes to ensure family members, supporters, and military communities around the globe could follow the competitions in real time.

"My experience has been incredibly insightful, especially working an event of this magnitude," said Senior Airman Jamie Echols Jr., an audio production specialist assigned to the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. "The grit these athletes have is amazing. They're proud of their service, they're giving it everything they have, and it's been inspiring to watch them compete for their branches."

For many of the audiovisual Airmen, Warrior Games provided a unique opportunity to blend technical expertise with meaningful storytelling while gaining experience supporting a large-scale live sports broadcast.

Senior Airman Chloee Helt, a video production specialist assigned to the 3rd Audiovisual Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, served as a camera operator for wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and seated volleyball while supporting live broadcasts across multiple platforms.

"Covering Warrior Games has shown me just how much goes into a major live production," Helt said. "From audio and graphics to camera operations, directing, and even robotic cameras, every piece has to come together. I've learned so much working alongside the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron, and it's rewarding knowing we're helping share these athletes' stories with their families and audiences around the world."

Beyond the technical aspects, Helt said the athletes and families made the experience especially meaningful.

"It's a lot of work and long days, but it's incredibly rewarding," she said. "The athletes are inspiring. Through all of their adversity, they're out here competing, smiling, and having fun. Being able to help tell those stories reminds me why I do this job."

While the audiovisual squadrons focused on live production, the 1st Combat Camera Squadron documented Team Air Force throughout the week, following approximately 50 athletes as they prepared, competed, and celebrated alongside teammates and family members.

Photographers and videographers captured moments often unseen by spectators—the quiet preparation before competition, encouragement between teammates, and emotional reunions following events. Their imagery highlighted not only athletic achievement, but also the bonds forged through shared experiences and recovery.

Meanwhile, the 4th Combat Camera Squadron supported media operations and the Joint Information Bureau, producing imagery and video for Department of War leaders, military services, and news organizations covering the Games.

Their Airmen could be found throughout every venue—kneeling beside tracks to capture dramatic finishes, documenting medal ceremonies, conducting athlete interviews, and even entering the pool environment to photograph swimmers from unique perspectives.

"It has been incredible to see all four units working as one team focused on a single mission—bringing the Warrior Games to audiences around the world through photo, video, and live broadcast," said Staff Sgt. Christa Anderson, 4th Combat Camera Squadron. "I've never seen all of our visual information capabilities employed at once. The capabilities of the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons and the 2nd and 3rd Audiovisual Squadrons are incredible. We all bring a different piece of the mission, but together we provide a complete visual package that tells the Warrior Games story."

For Anderson, the fast-paced environment closely mirrored the demands of operational assignments.

"This has been real-world mission training," she said. "We're moving quickly between venues, supporting multiple taskings each day, capturing imagery, editing products, and pushing out stories and content on tight deadlines. It's been exciting to see how all of our roles come together to support a mission of this scale."

Throughout the week, the combined team produced thousands of photographs, hours of video footage, athlete profiles, social media content, and live broadcasts viewed by audiences around the world.

The collaboration demonstrated the full spectrum of Air Force visual information capabilities—from live television production and digital streaming to operational photography, videography, and strategic communication.

More importantly, it ensured the stories of Warrior Games athletes and their families reached audiences far beyond San Antonio.

As athletes crossed finish lines, celebrated personal bests, and stood atop podiums, four Air Force squadrons worked together behind the cameras to ensure their achievements would continue inspiring others long after the Games concluded.

The 2026 Warrior Games showcased the power of adaptive sports to aid recovery and build community. They also highlighted the strength of a Total Force visual information team united in a single mission: telling the stories that matter most.