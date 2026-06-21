Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 21, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Off Route 189 at the eastern end of South Lubec Road

State Park: Quoddy Head

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Hike along the varied trails of Quoddy Head with a Park Ranger and discover the fascinating natural world of Downeast Maine. This hike will be approximately 1-2 miles depending on the interest of the participants. Rain or shine - bring water and appropriate footwear. Meet at the Lighthouse.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 733-0911

Cost: Free with Park Admission: Adult Maine Resident: $3; Adult Non-Resident: $4; Senior Non-Resident: $1; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 Program flyer for Quoddy Head State Park