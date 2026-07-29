Medical Device Injection Molding With Clean Room Assembly Capabilities | ISO 13485 | THY Precision

Precision medical injection molded components manufactured by THY Precision for medical device applications with high dimensional accuracy and cleanroom production. High-volume medical plastic injection molded parts manufactured by THY Precision for disposable medical devices and healthcare applications. High-precision medical injection mold designed and manufactured by THY Precision to ensure consistent quality and repeatable production. Automated medical device assembly performed in THY Precision's ISO-certified cleanroom to ensure quality, cleanliness, and production efficiency. Advanced medical injection molding production facility equipped with FANUC ROBOSHOT electric injection molding machines for precision medical manufacturing.

THY Precision delivers medical injection molding and medical device assembly services in ISO-certified cleanroom for global healthcare company

Our mission is to provide integrated medical injection molding and assembly solutions that help customers bring innovative healthcare products to market efficiently.” — THY Precision Team

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision plastic injection molding and medical device manufacturing, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for global medical device companies. With advanced cleanroom production environments, ISO-certified quality systems, and comprehensive manufacturing services, THY Precision provides end-to-end solutions for medical injection molding and medical device assembly projects.

As healthcare and medical technology industries continue to demand higher product quality, traceability, and regulatory compliance, manufacturers require reliable production partners capable of delivering precision, consistency, and scalability. THY Precision meets these requirements through its ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified operations, supporting customers from product development through commercial production.

Advanced Medical Injection Molding for Critical Healthcare Applications

Medical devices require precise manufacturing processes to ensure product performance, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. THY Precision specializes in medical injection molding for a wide range of healthcare applications, including:

Disposable medical devices

Diagnostic and IV Set components

Blood filtration and blood management products

Medical Components Manufacturing

Drug delivery device components

Optical and micro-molded medical parts

Single-use medical device components

The company operates more than 80 all-electric injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 300 tons, providing highly repeatable production and exceptional dimensional accuracy. By utilizing advanced automation and process control technologies, THY Precision can consistently manufacture complex medical components with tight tolerances and stringent quality requirements.

Its engineering team works closely with customers during product development, design optimization, material selection, and mold design to ensure efficient production and long-term product reliability.

ISO-Certified Cleanroom Manufacturing Environment

A critical requirement for medical device production is contamination control. THY Precision operates dedicated ISO-certified cleanroom facilities designed specifically for medical manufacturing.

The company's cleanroom capabilities include:

ISO Class 8 cleanroom injection molding

ISO Class 7 cleanroom assembly and packaging

Automated production processes

Controlled material handling procedures

Product traceability systems

Quality monitoring and inspection programs

These cleanroom environments help reduce contamination risks while supporting customer requirements for medical and healthcare applications. The controlled manufacturing process enables THY Precision to produce high-quality medical components that meet global industry standards.

Comprehensive Medical Device Assembly Services

In addition to molding capabilities, THY Precision offers comprehensive medical device assembly services to help customers streamline their supply chains and reduce manufacturing complexity.

Assembly services include:

Manual and semi-automated assembly

Cleanroom assembly operations

Packaging and labeling

Product testing and inspection

Device kitting

Traceability management

Contract manufacturing support

By integrating molding and assembly operations within the same quality-controlled environment, customers benefit from improved production efficiency, reduced logistics costs, and enhanced quality assurance throughout the manufacturing process.

Supporting Global Medical Device Manufacturers

As a leading medical injection molding company Taiwan, THY Precision serves customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company supports both emerging medical technology innovators and established healthcare manufacturers seeking reliable, long-term manufacturing partnerships.

Beyond manufacturing services, THY Precision provides:

Design for Manufacturing (DFM) support

Mold design and tooling development

Prototype production

Process validation support

IQ/OQ/PQ documentation assistance

Sterilization coordination

Regulatory and quality system support

This comprehensive approach enables customers to accelerate product development timelines while maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Investment in Future Growth

To support increasing customer demand, THY Precision continues investing in manufacturing capacity, automation, and cleanroom infrastructure. The company's expanded facilities strengthen its ability to support high-volume medical production programs while maintaining the precision and quality standards expected by the global healthcare industry.

With growing expertise in medical manufacturing and cleanroom operations, THY Precision remains committed to helping medical device companies bring innovative healthcare products to market efficiently and reliably.

About THY Precision

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision plastic injection molding, medical injection molding, cleanroom manufacturing, mold design, and medical device assembly services. Certified to ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 standards, the company provides OEM and contract manufacturing solutions for medical, optical, and electronic industries worldwide. With advanced cleanroom facilities and more than 80 injection molding machines, THY Precision delivers high-quality manufacturing solutions that support the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.

Website: https://www.thy-precision.com

Medial Injection Molding Company in Taiwan

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