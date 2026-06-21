Early Call for Entries Opens for the A' Design Award & Competition

A' Design Award & Competition 2026 Early Call for Entries

A' Design Award & Competition Early-bird submissions close June 30; eligible winners receive a complete global recognition package in 108 languages,

Good Design Deserves Great Recognition” — Onur M. Cobanli

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award & Competition, one of the world's leading international juried design accolades, today announced its Early Call for Entries, inviting designers, architects, engineers, studios, agencies, innovators and brands across every creative discipline, every industry and every country to submit their best work before the early entry deadline of June 30.Recognized globally for celebrating excellence in design, innovation, technology, architecture, communication, fashion, product development, digital experiences, and countless other creative disciplines, the A' Design Award & Competition provides an international platform for outstanding designers and organizations to gain worldwide recognition.Projects submitted to the A' Design Award & Competition are evaluated through a rigorous anonymous peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of experienced academics, influential members of the press, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. The A' Design Award & Competition accepts entries created within the last ten years, welcoming submissions from professionals, companies, brands, agencies, students, creative agencies and emerging designers across all countries.Winning the A' Design Award provides recipients with an extensive package of promotional and public relations opportunities through the renowned A' Design Prize . The A' Design Prize has been carefully developed to maximize international exposure for award-winning projects and includes a comprehensive collection of 188+ benefits, opportunities, tools, services for eligible laureates.The coveted A' Design Prize, awarded to winning designs, includes: a 3D-printed metal trophy presented in a luxury black box alongside an international design excellence certificate already printed and framed, an invitation to the exclusive black-tie red-carpet La Notte Premio A' - The A' Design Award's glamorous Gala-Night and Award Ceremony in Italy, and inclusion in both online and offline international exhibitions showcasing award-winning projects. Eligible A' Design Award winners are also featured in a hardcover annual yearbook publication highlighting the best designs, benefit from professional press release preparation and worldwide media distribution through global press partners and leading design publications, and have their projects translated into 108+ languages to ensure their work truly reaches a global audience. The A' Design Prize further includes a dedicated designer interview , the license to use the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and ongoing access to an extensive collection of marketing, branding, and PR tools, all without contractually obliged further fees for eligible Professional and Digital Edition winners.Entries to the A' Design Award & Competition are evaluated through a blind, peer-reviewed process by an influential jury panel composed of experienced academics, prominent press members, museum curators and established design professionals, a structure designed to ensure that recognition is earned on merit alone. In 2025, the A' Design Award & Competition Grand Jury Panel was composed of 318 Jurors from 57 Countries. A' Design Award publishes its jury list at http://competition.adesignaward.com/jury The A' Design Award & Competition was established with the mission of promoting good design practices worldwide while encouraging innovation that improves society. By recognizing projects that demonstrate originality, functionality, sustainability, and excellence, the A' Design Award & Competition seeks to inspire designers and organizations to develop products, services, systems, and experiences that contribute positively to communities and industries around the globe.Submissions to the A' Design Award & Competition are open to designers, creators, creative agencies, research and development firms, product manufacturers and brands in every country and every creative discipline, from product, packaging and graphics to architecture, fashion, digital, social design and beyond. Works designed within the last 10 years are eligible. Submitting early offers participants extended evaluation time and the strategic advantage of preparing communications well ahead of the May 1 results announcement. Submissions to the A' Design Award can be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter The current Early Call for Entries presents an excellent opportunity for designers and organizations planning to participate in the upcoming competition cycle. Early registration closes on June 30, while the final submission deadline remains February 28. Winners are announced annually on May 1 and receive extensive international publicity and recognition. Design professionals interested in participating are encouraged to register and submit their projects before the June 30 early entry deadline.The A' Design Award & Competition is an international, annual, juried competition for good design, architecture, creativity and innovation, established to recognize and promote outstanding design across all industries and creative disciplines. Organized since 2008, with the objective of fostering global appreciation for good design and encouraging innovation that benefits society, the A' Design Award & Competition celebrates projects demonstrating excellence in design, creativity, functionality, technology, sustainability and innovation. Through the internationally recognized and coveted A' Design Prize, the A' Design Award & Competition provides award winners with extensive publicity, media exposure, branding opportunities and worldwide recognition designed to amplify the global impact of exceptional design. Interested parties and press members are invited to discover and learn about the A' Design Award & Competition at https://designaward.com About the A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was founded in 2008 on a philanthropic mission: to advance society by pushing the frontiers of science, design, creativity and technology. By creating meaningful incentives for innovators worldwide, the A' Design Award program rewards work that is original, functional and efficient, designs that "help the world become a better place". Each year, tens of thousands of entries from countries worldwide compete across a broad range of design categories, making the A' Design Award one of the world's most comprehensive international design competitions.

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