PALS 26: Spouse Program

HONOLULU,Hawaii –The three-day Spouse Program atthe Pacific Amphibious Leaders 2026, hosted by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, from June 16-18, 2026,brought together military spouses from across the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen relationships, share experiences, and foster a deeper understanding of the vital role spouses play in supporting military readiness.

The programserved as a platformfor guided discussions, guest speakers, and cultural learning opportunitiesthat highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities military families face while supporting service members throughout theircareers.

Throughout the event, international military spouses gathered toexchange ideas,sharepersonalexperiences, andlearnfrom one another.The discussions emphasized the common bonds shared among military families despite differences in culture, language, and national service traditions.

Denise Glynn,the spouse of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn,the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, welcomedparticipantsto the programand encouraged open dialogue and collaboration among attendees.

Following opening remarks and introductions,participantsdiscussedtheirindividual cultures, thediversityrepresented throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and the meaningofthePALSmotto,“Stronger Together.,”in both their personal and military family experiences.

PALS is guided by this motto which emphasizes the importance of cooperationand coordinationin addressing sharedchallenges,includingnatural disasters, complex securityconcerns, andother regional issues.

“We marry the military, that makes us strong and weak at the same time, and we’re different when we become mothers,” said one participant. “We justhave tocommunicate and try to find solutions.All can be possiblebecausewe’restrong women,andwe’restronger together.”

With25 participating countries represented atPALS26,the Spouse Programprovided a unique opportunityfor military spousesto build connections that transcend national boundaries and strengthen relationships among partner and allied nations.

Participants noted that while military organizations across the region may operate differently, many of the challenges faced by military families are remarkably similar.

“Every single branch in every single country, they do things so much differently,” said one participant.“Buttogether,we all have the same struggles, the same problems, the same solutions.”

The PALS 2026 Spouse Program reinforced the importance of family support as a key component of military readiness and international partnership. By fostering dialogue and strengthening personal connections, the program helped build enduring relationships among military families throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

As the program concluded, participants reflected on the value of collaboration and the lasting bonds formed during the event. The relationships developed through engagements such as PALS contribute to greater understanding, cooperation, and trust among partners and allies, supporting a more stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.