Help Us Improve the PUC Website – Share Your Feedback by July 3
The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is preparing to launch a redesigned website later this year and is inviting the public to help shape the new experience.
Whether you use the PUC website to follow a docket, access forms, find consumer information, or stay informed about PUC activities, your feedback will help improve navigation, content, clarity, and overall usability.
📝 Take the short, anonymous survey: https://tally.so/r/EkZV7l
📅 Survey responses will only be accepted through Friday, July 3, 2026.
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and your input will help create a more user-friendly and accessible website for all users.
Mahalo for helping us improve access to information and better serve Hawaiʻi’s communities.
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