Help Us Improve the PUC Website – Share Your Feedback by July 3

Posted on Jun 19, 2026 in Announcements

The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is preparing to launch a redesigned website later this year and is inviting the public to help shape the new experience.

Whether you use the PUC website to follow a docket, access forms, find consumer information, or stay informed about PUC activities, your feedback will help improve navigation, content, clarity, and overall usability.

📝 Take the short, anonymous survey: https://tally.so/r/EkZV7l

📅 Survey responses will only be accepted through Friday, July 3, 2026.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and your input will help create a more user-friendly and accessible website for all users.

Mahalo for helping us improve access to information and better serve Hawaiʻi’s communities.