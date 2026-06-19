Bridge replacement begins on Highway 85 near Bowman

BISMARCK, N.D. — A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 23, on U.S. Highway 85 four miles south of Bowman.

The project will replace the existing 28-foot-wide bridge with a new 40-foot-wide bridge.

The traffic pattern will shift to a temporary, gravel surfaced bypass so traffic can move around the work area while crews replace the existing bridge.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds in the area and a 12-foot width restriction throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

For updates on road conditions and construction projects across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.