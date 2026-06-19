Temporary ramp closure expected next week in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. — A temporary closure is expected on DeMers Avenue eastbound off ramp to Fourth Avenue South in Grand Forks starting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22.

During this closure, motorists wanting to access Cherry Street from DeMers Avenue should use Fifth Street.

Maintenance work is scheduled to wrap up Thursday, June 25.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.