Governor Stein Proclaims Stanley Cup Summer

NORTH CAROLINA, June 19 - Today Governor Josh Stein proclaimed the summer of 2026 Stanley Cup Summer in recognition of the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup, proving unequivocally that North Carolina is a hockey state. Governor Stein also announced that Edwards Mill Road between Wade Avenue and NC 54 would be designated as “Hurricanes Highway.”

“Stanley Cup Summer has officially begun,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The Hurricanes won the hardest title in sports as the consummate team, each player doing his job. Their victory unified the state, bringing together North Carolinians who hail from every corner of the state and who cheer for their own favorite college team. Today, we are all Caniacs! Sound the siren – it’s time to celebrate!”

The proclamation is accompanied by Caniac celebrations all across the state, including a parade in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, June 20, where the Stanley Cup will be proudly displayed and Governor Stein will speak. To accommodate fans attending the parade, Governor Stein has announced that all state parking decks and lots will be open and free to visitors. Click here for more information on what to know before you go.

North Carolina’s Stanley Cup Summer celebrates the Carolina Hurricanes’ championship run, while recognizing the growing economic impact of sports tourism throughout the state. The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA) alone welcomed more than 136,000 fans for more than 100 events during the first three months of 2026. Each fan is an economic driver in North Carolina.

The Carolina Hurricanes organization bring hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue to local hotels, restaurants, and retail stores, according to state economists. In this year’s Stanley Cup playoff run, it is estimated that each of the 10 home games brought in up to $3 million in tourism revenue, and small businesses saw surges in revenue from fans flocking to bars and restaurants to watch the games.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s proclamation.