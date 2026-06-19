Governor Stein Takes Action on Two Bills

Today Governor Stein signed two bills into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing Senate Bill 889:

“The cost of living is too high. This law provides tax relief for North Carolinians who are feeling pain in their pocketbooks. But the law helps residents in only a few counties, and it is not our most effective method of lowering costs. We must make life more affordable, which is why I’m pushing to cut taxes for working and middle class families and lower housing, electricity, child care, and health care costs.

“I am concerned about this law's impact on Hurricane Helene recovery in Buncombe County. Senate Bill 474 would shield Buncombe County and other jurisdictions recovering from the storm, and I urge the Senate to pass it.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 1123:

“This bill will help meet the capital needs of institutions in the University of North Carolina system.”