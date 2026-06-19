Criswell, Patterson: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 19, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to State Reps. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville).

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

Criswell said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Improving transparency is one of the most effective ways to encourage competition and help control healthcare costs," Criswell said. "This expanded database is part of ongoing efforts to put Hoosier patients first."

Patterson said the database includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

"When families have access to clear information about healthcare costs, they are better prepared to make decisions that fit their needs and budgets," Patterson said. "This website puts more transparency and more control directly into the hands of Hoosiers."

The website, under the name Indiana Health Prices, also now includes a chatbot that provides guided, easy-to-follow responses, pulls relevant information from other state databases and is available 24/7. The updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX.

Healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

-30-

State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.