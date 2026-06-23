Lilac Solutions Selects Hatch as EPCM Partner for Great Salt Lake Lithium Facility

Agreement advances project toward final investment decision expected later in 2026

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilac Solutions, a leading provider of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, today announced it has selected Hatch as the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) firm for its Phase 1 commercial lithium carbonate facility on Utah's Great Salt Lake.

Hatch will support Lilac in the engineering, procurement, and management of the construction and commissioning of the 5,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) facility, with first lithium production planned for 2028. The agreement includes a limited notice to proceed, allowing detailed engineering and early procurement to advance ahead of the final investment decision expected later in 2026.

The Phase 1 facility will be built on a 20-acre site on the north arm of the Great Salt Lake in Box Elder County, Utah. It will use Lilac's Gen 5 ion exchange (IX) technology to extract lithium directly from lake brine and return the same volume of lithium-depleted brine back to the lake, a non-consumptive process that does not lower lake water levels.

The project will generate local tax revenues and royalties to support lake preservation and create jobs in Utah. The IX media, the active material in the lithium extraction process, will be manufactured at Lilac's facility in Fernley, Nevada, keeping the supply chain domestic and eliminating dependence on Chinese suppliers.

"Hatch has a long track record in the lithium industry and the execution capabilities needed to bring this project online," said Raef Sully, Chief Executive Officer of Lilac. “With Hatch's team and global organization supporting this project, we're ready to build.”

"Lilac has developed one of the most innovative and technically robust DLE technologies in the industry, and the Great Salt Lake project is an important step forward for domestic lithium supply," said Conrad Blake, Managing Director, Minerals, Hatch. "We look forward to putting Hatch's project delivery expertise to work and bringing this facility online."

The north arm of the Great Salt Lake holds an estimated 1.4 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, making it one of the largest identified lithium resources in the United States. Lilac completed pilot operations on the lake in 2025, demonstrating 87% average lithium recovery on a high sulfate brine containing only 70 mg/L lithium, proving Lilac's capability to economically extract lithium from ultra-low-grade brine. Third-party sampling and lab analysis confirmed the Lilac IX technology performance and validated Lilac's non-consumptive and non-contaminating process.

Lilac has secured a binding 10-year take-or-pay offtake agreement with Traxys North America covering 100% of planned Phase 1 production and has completed FEL-3 engineering. With EPCM selection now complete, the project is on track to be among the first U.S. lithium brine projects to reach final investment decision and begin construction.

About Lilac Solutions

Lilac delivers direct lithium extraction technology that unlocks brine resources to scale lithium supply for global electrification. Lilac's ion exchange technology enables high lithium recovery with minimal water use and no evaporation ponds, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional extraction methods. Lilac's technology has been proven through multiple pilot and demonstration plants globally and is now advancing to commercial scale. Lilac is headquartered in Oakland, California, with manufacturing in Fernley, Nevada. Learn more at lilacsolutions.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. With seven decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, Hatch responds with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. Learn more at www.hatch.com.

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