Simone Marstiller named Florida A&M's law dean

'I am honored to join an institution so deeply committed to cultivating lawyers who are excellent, undaunted, and driven to serve'

Simone Marstiller

Former appellate judge and cabinet secretary Simone Marstiller will become dean of the Florida A&M University College of Law on July 1, bringing decades of experience in state government, the judiciary, and private practice to the Orlando campus.

“Simone Marstiller brings to the college of law something rare — a career that has moved seamlessly between the courtroom, the bench, and the cabinet office,” said FAMU President Marva B. Johnson. “She has led complex agencies, shaped policy, and served the people of Florida at the highest levels. That is exactly the kind of proven, public-minded leadership our students deserve, and it is precisely what this moment in the college’s history requires as we create new opportunities for our students and strengthen the college's impact across Florida and beyond."

Most recently, Marstiller served as secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, where she oversaw the state’s Medicaid program and led initiatives to improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare services across Florida. Previously, she served as secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and as a judge on Florida’s First District Court of Appeal.

“The FAMU College of Law has a proud tradition of expanding access to legal education and preparing graduates to lead with passion and purpose," said Marstiller. "I am honored to join an institution so deeply committed to cultivating lawyers who are excellent, undaunted, and driven to serve. I look forward to building on that foundation and leading the College of Law into its next era of growth, innovation, and impact.”

In addition to her service as a cabinet secretary and appellate judge, Marstiller’s other executive leadership roles include secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation; interim secretary of the Department of Management Services; State Chief Information Officer; associate deputy attorney general; and executive director of the Florida Elections Commission. In private practice, she was of counsel with Gunster, Yoakley, & Stewart for several years in its healthcare, government affairs, and appellate practice groups.

“The college of law plays a critical role in preparing future attorneys, advocates, judges, and public servants,” said Allyson L. Watson, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "Dean Marstiller’s legal expertise, judicial experience, and executive leadership will strengthen student opportunities, expand professional pathways, and build on the College’s growing momentum.”

A graduate of Stetson University College of Law, Marstiller has dedicated her career to public service, leadership, and strengthening institutions that serve communities across Florida.

As dean, the university said Marstiller will provide "strategic leadership for the college’s academic programs, student success initiatives, faculty development efforts, community partnerships, and continued growth as a leading institution for legal education and public service."

The university also recognized Interim Dean Cecil Howard for his leadership during the transition period. Under his guidance, the university says the college of law achieved significant gains in student success, reputation, and workforce outcomes, including:

Increased first-time bar exam passage rates from 40% to 76% within two years.

Improved graduate employment outcomes, increasing placement rates from 54% to 71%.

Strengthened the college’s reputation and competitiveness, attracting more than 2,000 applicants for 180 seats.

Howard will continue to serve as the associate provost for academic programs at the college of law.