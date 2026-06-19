Governor Honors Juneteenth

Today, Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Juneteenth:

"On this Juneteenth -- in America's 250th year -- may we be reminded that the freedom promised in our founding documents was, for generations of Black Americans, shamefully denied. Throughout our history, our nation has moved closer to its highest ideals only when Americans have stood up to advance the cause of freedom and equality -- including the thousands of Maine people who gave their lives to rid our nation of slavery and preserve the Union. As our nation faces renewed efforts to divide us, deny hard truths, and turn back generations of progress toward freedom and equality, we should remember, as Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote while living in Brunswick, 'The longest way must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning.'"