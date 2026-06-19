Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Belle Chasse Man

Plaquemines Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office for 60-year-old Robert Dampier. He was last seen on June 18, 2026, at his residence on LA Hwy 11 in Belle Chasse at 8:00 p.m. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 12:58 a.m.



Dampier is a white male with blue eyes and white hair. He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray or green military-style long-sleeve shirt and tan shorts. He has two pairs of sunglasses on his head. Family reports that he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Dampier is believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 564-2525 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Information:

Sgt. Jacob Pucheu

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (225) 925-6202

[email protected]