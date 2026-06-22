Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Key Players, Competitive Intelligence, and Expansion Strategies  

Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The computerized maintenance management system market is dominated by mix of enterprise asset management software providers and specialized maintenance technology vendors. Companies are focusing on cloud-based deployment models, mobile-enabled maintenance workflows, predictive maintenance capabilities, analytics-driven asset monitoring, and integration with industrial IoT platforms to strengthen market presence and address evolving operational efficiency requirements. Emphasis on asset reliability, maintenance scheduling optimization, workforce productivity enhancement, regulatory compliance, and real-time visibility into maintenance operations remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, platform innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly advancing maintenance and asset performance management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

•According to our research, Accruent LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 18% market share. The company’s maintenance management software portfolio, which is directly involved in the computerized maintenance management system market, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for asset tracking, preventive maintenance, work order management, and facility operations that support maintenance efficiency, asset lifecycle optimization, operational visibility, and reliability across industrial, healthcare, education, and commercial infrastructure environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

Major companies operating in the computerized maintenance management system market are Accruent LLC, Fiix Inc., EZOfficeInventory (EZO., Inc.), Infor Inc., MPulse Software Inc., eMaint Enterprises LLC, DPSI (Design Parameters Inc.), Siveco Group, Limble CMMS (Limble Solutions LLC), AssetWorks LLC, UpKeep Technologies Inc., Hippo CMMS (Hippo CMMS by Eptura), Smartware Group Inc., Facilio Inc., Asset Panda LLC, MATE PCS LLC, ManWinWin Software (ManWinWin Software Ltd.), Fracttal S.p.A., TabWare (Aptean, Inc.), Maintenance Care (Maintenance Care Solutions Inc.), Mapcon Technologies Inc., Maxpanda CMMS (Maxpanda Inc.), MicroMain Corporation, Cryotos CMMS Software (Cryotos Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), CWorks Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by enterprise integration complexities, evolving asset management requirements, increasing demand for predictive maintenance capabilities, and the requirement for scalable and configurable maintenance management platforms. Leading players such as Accruent LLC, Fiix Inc., EZOfficeInventory (EZO., Inc.), Infor Inc., MPulse Software Inc., eMaint Enterprises LLC, DPSI (Design Parameters Inc.), Siveco Group, Limble CMMS (Limble Solutions LLC), and AssetWorks LLC hold notable market shares through comprehensive maintenance software offerings, strong industry-specific expertise, broad customer networks, and continuous innovation in cloud deployment, analytics, mobility, and asset performance optimization. As demand for digital maintenance operations, asset reliability improvement, connected facility management, and data-driven maintenance strategies increases, platform enhancement, strategic partnerships, and service capability expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAccruent LLC (18%)

oFiix Inc. (0.3%)

oEZOfficeInventory (EZO., Inc.) (0.3%)

oInfor Inc. (0.2%)

oMPulse Software Inc. (0.2%)

oeMaint Enterprises LLC (0.2%)

oDPSI (Design Parameters Inc.) (0.2%)

oSiveco Group (0.2%)

oLimble CMMS (Limble Solutions LLC) (0.2%)

oAssetWorks LLC (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the computerized maintenance management system market include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAP, Snowflake Inc., MongoDB Inc., Datadog Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Digital Industries Software, PTC Inc., Twilio Inc., Fortinet Inc., VMware LLC.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the computerized maintenance management system market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, CDW Corporation, SHI International Corp., Insight Enterprises Inc., Softchoice Corporation, SoftwareOne Holding AG, Presidio Inc., World Wide Technology Holding Co. LLC, Zones LLC, Connection Inc., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Computacenter plc, Bytes Technology Group plc, SCC UK Ltd., Carahsoft Technology Corp., ePlus Inc., Capgemini SE, Accenture plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market?

•Major end users in the computerized maintenance management system market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Boeing Company, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, DHL Group, Coca-Cola Company, 3M Company, General Motors Company, Walmart Inc., Airbus SE, ABB Ltd., Dow Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•GIS-integrated asset intelligence technology is transforming the computerized maintenance management system market by improving asset visibility, strengthening maintenance planning capabilities, and enabling location-aware operational management across asset-intensive industries.

•Example: In November 2025, Accruent partnered with Esri to integrate ArcGIS technology with its asset and maintenance management solutions, including Maintenance Connection, enabling unified geospatial intelligence and maintenance operations capabilities.

•Its integrated asset mapping functionality, location-aware maintenance visibility, and centralized operational intelligence architecture enhance maintenance efficiency, reinforce asset performance optimization, and support digital transformation initiatives across infrastructure and industrial environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Cloud-Based CMMS Platforms Enhancing Maintenance Accessibility And Scalability

•Predictive Maintenance Integration Improving Asset Reliability And Performance

•Mobile-Enabled Maintenance Solutions Strengthening Workforce Productivity

•AI-Driven Analytics Advancing Maintenance Planning And Operational Visibility

•IoT Connectivity Enhancing Real-Time Asset Monitoring And Management

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What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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