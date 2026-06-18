In June 1980, Seattle Center held its first annual Juneteenth Celebration, a free public event spanning four days which featured exhibits, dances, dramatic performances, concerts, and films.

The event was intended to celebrate Juneteenth through visual and performing arts, using the theme of “The Young Black Artist.” National and local performers were highlighted, and the celebration coincided with Seattle concerts by Lena Home and Walter Hawkins & Family.

The opening ceremonies in the Center House on June 19 included performances by the Total Experience Community Gospel Choir, presentation of colors by the Seattle Police Drill Team, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, and official statements from representatives of state and local governments.

The event continued for three more days, including a film festival, workshops, poetry, and fashion shows. Saturday night featured a big band dance followed by a youth dance. The Flag Pavilion was a central hub for the celebration, hosting a photography exhibit and an art exhibit that included works by Jacob Lawrence and other Black artists from the Northwest. It was also the venue for a display of documents and photographs illustrating Black history in the United States, including copies of the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and the Emancipation Proclamation. The League of Women Voters was at the event all weekend to register voters.

Since that first official event, Juneteenth has continued to be celebrated in Seattle at both city-sponsored festivals and those hosted by organizations like King County Equity Now.