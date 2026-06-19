CANCELED** Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Rayne Woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 75-year-old Louanna Barry has been canceled. She has been located safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the Rayne Police Department. Thank you for the assistance.

Acadia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Rayne Police Department for 75-year-old Louanna Barry. She was discovered missing from her residence on 10th Street in Rayne today, at approximately 2:18 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 7:50 p.m.