**CANCELED** Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Rayne Woman
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 75-year-old Louanna Barry has been canceled. She has been located safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the Rayne Police Department. Thank you for the assistance.
Acadia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Rayne Police Department for 75-year-old Louanna Barry. She was discovered missing from her residence on 10th Street in Rayne today, at approximately 2:18 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 7:50 p.m.
Barry is a white female with brown eyes and gray hair. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Family reports that Barry has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
She is believed to be driving a gray 2022 Toyota Corolla truck bearing Louisiana license plate 149FHP.
Anyone with information regarding Barry’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Rayne Police Department.
Sgt. Peggy Bourque
Louisiana State Police
Public Affairs Section
Office: (225) 506-4883
[email protected]
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