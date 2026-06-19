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**UPDATE** Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating DeRidder Man

UPDATE - The Silver Alert for 71-year-old Bobby Johnson has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for the assistance. 

Beauregard Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for 71-year-old Bobby Nathaniel Johnson. He was discovered missing from his residence on Mooney Street in DeRidder today at approximately 11:41 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 2:12 p.m. 

Johnson is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Family reports that Johnson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.  

Johnson is believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford F-150 (Harley Davidson edition) bearing Texas license plate FNB6289. 

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 462-3281 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

Contact Information:
Sgt. Peggy Bourque 
Louisiana State Police 
Public Affairs Section
Office: (225) 506-4883  
[email protected]  

 

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**UPDATE** Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating DeRidder Man

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